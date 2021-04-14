Man Speaks Out Following Resignation Of Bishop Michael Hoeppner Of The Crookston Diocese

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Crookston man is now speaking out after Pope Francis requested the resignation of Bishop Michael Hoeppner following allegations of covering up sexual abuse claims involving clergy in the Crookston Diocese.

“Truthfully his resigning is a double-edged sword for me,” said Ron Vasek, the man alleging the Bishop tried to hide his sexual abuse accusations. “The good part of it is that justice was finally done.”

Vasek says he has been fighting to get his truth heard after revealing to Bishop Hoeppner his experience with sexual abuse.

“I revealed to the bishop in 2011 that I was abused by Father Grundhaus,” he said.

Vasek says he was abused by the priest back in 1971, on a special trip to Ohio.

In 2017, Vasek went public with a lawsuit bringing light to the allegations against Hoeppner.

Vasek expressed he is now relieved the truth is being revealed, but was looking for an explanation.

“I was hoping first off the people responsible for the wrongdoing that they did would publicly own up to it, instead of getting “I resign,” he said.

He also says amends were never attempted to be made.

“There’s never been an apology to me directly. Not that I need it, but I would think for the sake of the soul of the diocese that they would like to hear some contrition from the people that are responsible.”

