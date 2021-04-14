Grand Forks County cancels its burn ban

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks County Sheriff has decided to rescind the county burn ban effective immediately.

Sheriff Andy Schneider consulted with several fire chiefs in Grand Forks County, the emergency manager and Grand Forks County commissioners before making the decision.

In a press release, the sheriff notes that Grand Forks County has received enough moisture that it decreases the risk of fire.

However, the Sheriff’s Office is still encouraging everyone to continue using caution and common sense when lighting fires, whether recreational or open burning. The sheriff encourages you to continue using the state fire danger index as a guide when deciding whether to burn or not.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s office says it will continue to monitor spring conditions going forward regarding potential high-risk fire danger.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.