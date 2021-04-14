Advertisement

Gov. Walz extends peacetime emergency

Minnesota Governor-elect Tim Walz takes questions about the state's budget forecast which was...
Minnesota Governor-elect Tim Walz takes questions about the state's budget forecast which was released Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (KVLY)
By Anna Jane Howell
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Minnesota continues to ramp up vaccine distribution, Governor Tim Walz (D) signed Executive Order 21-19, Wednesday, extending the peacetime emergency in Minnesota. The peacetime emergency allows the state to access critical resources in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and provides the use of processes for distribution, as is in the case of the vaccine.

The Federal Government and 46 other states remain in a state of emergency. Executive Order 21-19 has been unanimously approved by the Executive Council, which is made up of Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan, Attorney General Ellison, Secretary of State Simon, and State Auditor Blaha.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Big walleye certified as state record
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
LIVE: US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Bishop Michael Hoeppner resigns from post after request from Pope Francis.
Pope Francis asks for Crookston Diocese Bishop to resign
File image
Deputy attacked by 2 large dogs
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

Garden spot
‘Garden of Healing’ for mourning families approved, aiming to break ground by end of April
Grand Forks County cancels its burn ban
Noon Weather - April 14
Noon Weather - April 14
Noon News Part 2 - April 14
Noon News Part 2 - April 14