Gov. Walz extends peacetime emergency

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Minnesota continues to ramp up vaccine distribution, Governor Tim Walz (D) signed Executive Order 21-19, Wednesday, extending the peacetime emergency in Minnesota. The peacetime emergency allows the state to access critical resources in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and provides the use of processes for distribution, as is in the case of the vaccine.

The Federal Government and 46 other states remain in a state of emergency. Executive Order 21-19 has been unanimously approved by the Executive Council, which is made up of Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan, Attorney General Ellison, Secretary of State Simon, and State Auditor Blaha.

