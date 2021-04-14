‘Garden of Healing’ for mourning families approved, aiming to break ground by end of April

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight to keep a West Fargo man’s memory alive, while also promoting organ donation continues for a local family as they now plan to break ground on a ‘Garden of Healing’ at the end of the month.

22-year-old Cameron Bolton died after a car crash near Mapleton in June 2018, but he’s gone on to save several lives through organ donation. Since his passing, Bolton’s mom Sarah Fisher has honored her son’s gifts of life by promoting organ donation and comforting those in the community impacted by the tragic loss of their loved ones.

Sarah and her husband Arlin Fisher have been proposing a the garden for weeks, and was approved Tuesday night at the Fargo Park Board meeting.

Fisher says the garden will bring closure and peace to other families of organ donors and recipients, as well as the community. Fisher says with a large amount of trauma felt by many over the last 13 months, this will be a place of healing for anyone in need.

Fisher says her goal through the garden is to educate on organ donation and to sign up new recipients everyday.

‘I want there never to be a waiting list. High goal I know!’ Fisher wrote.

Fisher says the overall cost of the garden will be around $15,000, and will be placed at Urban Plains Park, just blocks from Sanford Hospital.

Maintenance of the garden will done by the local Lions Club, ‘Crosses for Cameron,’ which is a non-profit organized in remembrance of Cameron, as well as the F-M Lung and Heart Transplant Group.

