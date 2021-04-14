Advertisement

Former officer who shot Daunte Wright arrested

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The former Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright at a traffic stop has been arrested.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took Kim Potter into custody at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. She’ll be booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Potter will be charged with 2nd-degree manslaughter and the Minnesota BCA says Washington County Attorney’s Office will file charges later today.

