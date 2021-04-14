Fargo Public School District unveils new logo for Dakota High School

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The school formerly known as Woodrow Wilson High School now has a new name and logo.

The school is now called Dakota High School and the logo features the state bird, a western meadowlark. The school says it consulted the district’s Indian Education Program and learned the meadowlark is a symbol of friendship and loyalty. The wheat strands on the logo also hold significance in Dakota culture as symbols of abundance, prosperity and fruitfulness.

The district says the new logo will keep the current black and gold color scheme and adds yellow accents.

The district renamed the school following community input and learning more of Wilson’s history with racial comments and policies.

