Clay County COVID-19 numbers highest now since October

The rise in cases continues to be highest among the 20 to 24 age group. The cases right now are the highest health officials have seen since October.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health officials are continuing to be concerned about the rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The rise in cases continues to be highest among the 20 to 24 age group. The cases right now are the highest health officials have seen since October.

Just last week, Clay County received 999 doses to administer. This week, officials will receive 1,000 second dose vaccines and a few first dose. Staff finally received 200 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but because of the recent announcement involving six women possibly receiving blood clots from vaccine, the clinic decided to place a pause on distribution.

As officials continue to vaccinate the population, there are 36.8% of people that has received the first dose and 26.1% has completed the series. 45.7% of people aged 50 to 64 has received the first and 73.4% of people 65 and older has also received the first dose. Clay County officials say that they continue to vaccinate people that are interested.

“The nice thing is having a higher number of doses available to us,” said Jamie Hennen, Director of Nursing. “We have the ability to accommodate people that are coming back from down south. Many have received their first vaccine from one of our pilot sites so this is giving them another opportunity.”

The clinic has appointments available today from 2:00pm to 4:00pm, Thursday from 9:00am to 1:00pm and Friday from 9:00am to 1:00pm. There are no evening clinics available this week.

