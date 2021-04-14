Advertisement

Charlie Kirk, bringing conservative ideas to Bismarck

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA
Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA
By Anna Johnson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Charlie Kirk (Turning Point USA - leading conservative activist and radio talk show host) joined us to discuss the possibility of Trump 2024, COVID restrictions and immigration. Plus, he shares the details of his event with Chris Berg in Bismarck (link below).

CLICK HERE: https://www.facebook.com/POVnow/videos/288910142910136

Bismarck Event

