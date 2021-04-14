Advertisement

177 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 1 new death

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic(Station)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 177 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Wednesday, along with 1 new death.

1,474 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 6.70%. There are 1,155 total active cases in the state with 28 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible state-record walleye caught.
Big walleye certified as state record
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Bishop Michael Hoeppner resigns from post after request from Pope Francis.
Pope Francis asks for Crookston Diocese Bishop to resign
File image
Deputy attacked by 2 large dogs
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

The rise in cases continues to be highest among the 20 to 24 age group. The cases right now are...
Clay County COVID-19 numbers highest now since October
Tornado siren testing
Outdoor tornado sirens test scheduled for tomorrow afternoon across Minnesota
Day two of your morning commute being a pretty wet and slippery one. Valley Today's Brian...
Day two of a slippery morning commute
Dakota High School
Fargo Public School District unveils new logo for Dakota High School