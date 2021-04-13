Advertisement

Vaccine clinics held this week in Otter Tail County

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - There are a few vaccine clinics scheduled this week in Otter Tail County. The Moderna vaccine will be offered at all upcoming clinics.

April 14th: Bigwood Event Center, 925 Western Ave in Fergus Falls from 9:00am-3:00pm

April 15th: Perham Area Community Center, located at 620 3rd Ave from 10:00am-4:00pm

April 16th: Otter Tail County Offices, 118 North Main Ave in New York Mills from 9:00am-12:00pm

Schedule your appointment here.

