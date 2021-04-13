Advertisement

Trying to stop catalytic converter thefts

A catalytic converter.
A catalytic converter.(WJRT)
By Mike Morken
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Catalytic converter thieves have been busy in West Fargo. Police report that from April 1st, 2020 and April 8th, 2021, 90 catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. In an attempt to stop such thefts, residents can have their converters marked with a heat resistant paint. Most scrap yards or shops wont accept painted catalytic converters. You’ll need to make an appointment between 8:00 a.m. and noon on Saturday, April 24th. More times may be available on Sunday, depending on turnout.

To make an appointment, go to WWW.WESTFARGOPOLICE.COM and click the service alert button at the top of the page.

