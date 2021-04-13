Sanford Health stopping use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is following national and state guidance and pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The hospital tells Valley News Live it is shifting to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines only, and that the majority of already administered shots are the Pfizer ones.

The pause on the vaccine comes as the CDC and FDA released a statement saying they were studying six cases of severe blood clots in women between the ages of 18-48 who had all previously been given the shot.

Those six cases came out of the 6.8 million doses administered so far, according to the CDC and FDA.

Sanford says it is receiving 4,000 to 5,000 vaccines this week and none of them will be the J&J shot.

The hospital also says anyone who received the J&J shot does not need to be revaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.