Advertisement

Sanford Health stopping use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(KSFY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health is following national and state guidance and pausing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The hospital tells Valley News Live it is shifting to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines only, and that the majority of already administered shots are the Pfizer ones.

The pause on the vaccine comes as the CDC and FDA released a statement saying they were studying six cases of severe blood clots in women between the ages of 18-48 who had all previously been given the shot.

Those six cases came out of the 6.8 million doses administered so far, according to the CDC and FDA.

Sanford says it is receiving 4,000 to 5,000 vaccines this week and none of them will be the J&J shot.

The hospital also says anyone who received the J&J shot does not need to be revaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
A large group of counter-protestors marched in downtown Fargo.
OneFargo, BLM respond to ‘White Lives Matter’
File image
Deputy attacked by 2 large dogs
Studhorse mugshot
Devils Lake man arrested after sexually abusing three young girls, court documents say
News - Fire breaks out again by old Mid-America Steel building downtown
Fire breaks out again by old Mid-America Steel building downtown

Latest News

The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson...
FDA: Pause for J&J vaccine over clot reports to last ‘matter of days’
Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine
Essentia Health to stop using Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Doctor on Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Don't freak out, watch for symptoms
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic