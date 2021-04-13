Advertisement

Pope Francis asks for Crookston Diocese Bishop to resign

Bishop Michael Hoeppner resigns from post after request from Pope Francis.
Bishop Michael Hoeppner resigns from post after request from Pope Francis.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CROOKSTON, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A bishop embroiled in allegations of covering up sexual abuse claims in the Crookston Diocese is asked to leave his position by the Pope.

Pope Francis asked for and has accepted the resignation of former Bishop Michael Hoeppner. A statement put out by the Diocese says “Bishop Hoeppner’s resignation arose from reports that he had at times failed to observe applicable norms when presented with allegations of sexual abuse involving clergy of the Diocese of Crookston.”

A statement from the diocese also says Rev. Richard E. Pates of Iowa is now serving as the Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Crookston until a new bishop is designated.

According to the Diocese’s website, Hoeppner became bishop in 2007.

