North High School Students Start A Mental Health Club To Help Provide Support To Peers

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trio of students at North High School in Fargo are looking to change how mental health is viewed.

“I think it’s time to break the stigma around mental health. There have been a lot of people struggling,” said Senior student Kasen Sanders.

They’re hoping to open the conversation through their new group “Mental Health Matters” at Fargo North.

“It’s super important to educate people on what it is, all the different mental illnesses, and what comes along with them,” said Megan Janson, a senior at the school.

The club is a student-led program built to bring awareness.

“I think this group is a great way to start changing the stigma and breaking the stigma. I think that bringing us together and talking about these important topics, that need to be talked about, and uniting together is something that will help me and my peers,” said Sanders.

It’s also an opportunity to offer a safe space to talk about mental health.

“Mental health is not something we should silence or be quiet about,” said Junior student Faith Schatzke. “I personally struggled with depression and anxiety, more so depression, since middle school. I have very supportive parents. They have always been open about getting me the help I need if I need it, but I know that’s not the same for every student. "

There’s also a message these students are wishing to convey.

“We’re all in this together. We want to help ourselves and others,” said Janson.

These students just want to use their motto to bring much-needed support to their peers.

“The stigma stops and the conversation starts. That’s truly what we’re doing. We believe that starts with opening up the conversation about mental health. "

