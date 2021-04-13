Advertisement

Grand Forks health administration stopping use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health and Altru will temporarily pause administration of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Grand Forks Public Health
Grand Forks Public Health(Grand Forks Public Health)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health and Altru will temporarily pause administration of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Administration has chosen to pause vaccine administration out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control. As of April 12th, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The CDC and FDA are in the process of reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. While this review is conducted, J&J vaccine administration in Grand Forks will be paused.

Individuals scheduled at the Alerus Center to receive the J&J vaccine will be offered the Pfizer vaccine instead of J&J during their scheduled appointment.

Anyone who prefers to be added to a wait list for future J&J vaccine doses is asked to call the COVID Hotline at (701) 780-6358 or visit MyChart.Altru.org.

The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru will share additional updates through local media, social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and on our website: www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

Grand Forks Public Health and Altru are enrolled providers for the COVID-19 vaccine and follow the North Dakota Department of Health recommendations and guidance related to the distribution of the vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun, police say
File image
Deputy attacked by 2 large dogs
A large group of counter-protestors marched in downtown Fargo.
OneFargo, BLM respond to ‘White Lives Matter’
Possible state-record walleye caught.
Big walleye certified as state record
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports

Latest News

Noon News April 13 - Part 1
Noon News April 13 - Part 1
Mr. Food - Cheesy Stuffed Herb Chicken - April 13
Mr. Food - Cheesy Stuffed Herb Chicken - April 13
Noon News April 13 - Part 3
Noon News April 13 - Part 3
Noon Weather - April 13
Noon Weather - April 13