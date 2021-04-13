Grand Forks health administration stopping use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Grand Forks, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health and Altru will temporarily pause administration of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Administration has chosen to pause vaccine administration out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control. As of April 12th, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The CDC and FDA are in the process of reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. While this review is conducted, J&J vaccine administration in Grand Forks will be paused.

Individuals scheduled at the Alerus Center to receive the J&J vaccine will be offered the Pfizer vaccine instead of J&J during their scheduled appointment.

Anyone who prefers to be added to a wait list for future J&J vaccine doses is asked to call the COVID Hotline at (701) 780-6358 or visit MyChart.Altru.org.

The City of Grand Forks, Grand Forks Public Health, and Altru will share additional updates through local media, social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and on our website: www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

Grand Forks Public Health and Altru are enrolled providers for the COVID-19 vaccine and follow the North Dakota Department of Health recommendations and guidance related to the distribution of the vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine visit www.grandforksgov.com/vaccine.

