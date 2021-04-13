Advertisement

Fire at former Mid America Steel outbuilding deemed intentional

Suspect involved in second arson at former Mid America Steel building
Suspect involved in second arson at former Mid America Steel building(Fargo Police)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fire that happened at the former Mid America Steel outbuilding on April 11, has been determined to be intentionally set.

Fargo Police are asking for help in identifying the people in the photos or the vehicle.

You can text your tip and keyword FARGOPD to 847411 or call the Investigations Unit at 701.241.1405.

