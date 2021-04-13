Essentia Health to stop using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health says for the time being, it will stop using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following reports of blood clots.

In a statement, the healthcare network says it is going to pause administration of the vaccine, but clarifies the pause is not related to the overall effectiveness of the vaccine. The hospital also says anyone who has received the J&J shot does not need to be revaccinated.

The pause on the vaccine comes as the CDC and FDA released a statement saying they were studying six cases of severe blood clots in women between the ages of 18-48 who had all previously been given the shot.

Those six cases came out of the 6.8 million doses administered so far, according to the CDC and FDA.

If you do experience headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of your J&J shot, you should contact a doctor.

Essentia Health says it doesn’t expect the pause to ‘significantly’ affect the vaccination efforts this week, except around Brainerd, MN where the J&J shot is most of their supply.

The state of Minnesota says it is not aware of any reported cases of the severe blood clots within the state’s borders. The state is also advising providers to pause use of the J&J vaccine.

