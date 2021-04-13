COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Fargo-Moorhead area

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - There are a couple of vaccine clinics that will be held on Wednesday in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Those who are at least 18 years old can get the vaccine from Clay County Public Health. They’ll be holding a vaccine clinic Wednesday from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center. You must have an appointment to get the vaccine. You can register by clicking here.

Fargo Cass Public Health will also be holding a vaccine clinic Wednesday for those who are at least 16 years old. It’ll be from 9:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m. at the former Gordman’s building, located at 5100 14th Ave S. in Fargo. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are still recommended. You can sign up by clicking here.

NDSU will also be holding a vaccine clinic that’s only open to students, faculty, and staff. You can find more information by clicking here.

