234 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 2 new deaths
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 234 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, along with 2 new deaths.
1,473 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 6.70%. There are 1,119 total active cases in the state with 27 patients hospitalized.
You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.
