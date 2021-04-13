Advertisement

234 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, along with 2 new deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update(KFYR-TV)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 234 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Tuesday, along with 2 new deaths.

1,473 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 6.70%. There are 1,119 total active cases in the state with 27 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

