Pre-preparing before severe weather hits

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As temperatures beginning to rise, it is only time before severe thunderstorms come back to the Valley. This is only one of a few weather events that can happen in the North Dakota and Minnesota areas.

Beginning today, it is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota. This is the perfect time to refresh or even create a severe weather safety plan.

If you and your family are home when severe weather hits, find the safest area in your home away from windows and adding as many walls between you and the outdoors as you can.

If you are driving, go to your nearest shelter or structure to protect you against flying debris. Your car is never a safe place to be during severe weather.

Many people believe that an underpass or overpass can be used for protection. According to our First Alert Weather Team, this is a myth. These are used as wind funnels and speeds up the wind. Our Weather Team always prepares you in advance for severe weather.

“You want to pay attention with what’s going on with the weather,” said Lisa Green, First Alert Weather Team Meteorologist. “We do our First Alert Weather Days to give you a heads-up day in advance.”

This is another reminder to have a survival kit handy. This should include food, water, medicine, a change of clothes, documentations, a full tank of gas and a fully charged cell phone.

Everyone should also know the difference between a watch and warning. A watch is planning as a warning is happening now.

Severe Weather Awareness Week begins the week of April 26th for North Dakota.

