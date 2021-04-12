OneFargo, BLM respond to ‘White Lives Matter’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ‘White Lives Matter’ (WLM) fliers were seen in the Fargo-Moorhead area with April 11 set as the date for their march. OneFargo and the local ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) chapter mounted a counter-protest in downtown Fargo.

“I was really taken aback,” said OneFargo’s Wess Philome on the WLM flier appearing in Fargo. “Because there are so many different big cities across the country they may not even have one, and for us to have one here in Fargo, North Dakota I think it says a lot about our climate.”

A large group of people arrived at the Island Park to march to city hall. Majority of their chants were anti-white supremacy and anti-Nazis.

“There’s Nazis on the streets, you got to go out there and fight them. You got to go out and show them that they’re not welcomed.” said one of the members of the counter-protest.

At city hall, there was no clear evidence of any organizers of the WLM march.

“So to see the community come out in this way and say we support you, we’re with you,” said Philome. “I can’t tell you how much it makes me feel as a person of color in this community. I feel like I can gather strength from this.”

