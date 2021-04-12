Advertisement

OneFargo, BLM respond to ‘White Lives Matter’

A large group of counter-protestors marched in downtown Fargo.
A large group of counter-protestors marched in downtown Fargo.(Kortney Lockey/Valley News Live)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ‘White Lives Matter’ (WLM) fliers were seen in the Fargo-Moorhead area with April 11 set as the date for their march. OneFargo and the local ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) chapter mounted a counter-protest in downtown Fargo.

“I was really taken aback,” said OneFargo’s Wess Philome on the WLM flier appearing in Fargo. “Because there are so many different big cities across the country they may not even have one, and for us to have one here in Fargo, North Dakota I think it says a lot about our climate.”

A large group of people arrived at the Island Park to march to city hall. Majority of their chants were anti-white supremacy and anti-Nazis.

“There’s Nazis on the streets, you got to go out there and fight them. You got to go out and show them that they’re not welcomed.” said one of the members of the counter-protest.

At city hall, there was no clear evidence of any organizers of the WLM march.

“So to see the community come out in this way and say we support you, we’re with you,” said Philome. “I can’t tell you how much it makes me feel as a person of color in this community. I feel like I can gather strength from this.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Live Matter poster
‘White Lives Matter’ rally, counter-protest planned in downtown Fargo this weekend
One killed in motorcycle accident in Mandan
You’re vaccinated, but your kids aren’t: Do’s and dont’s
Cold water safety
Fargo man shares safety warning after his canoe capsized in the Red River
Metro Flood Diversion Authority on April 9, 2021.
$67 million bid awarded to Industrial Builders to raise I-29

Latest News

Beauty of Warmth
Detroit Lakes woman stars in film bringing awareness to drug addiction during pandemic
Valley News Live Covid
34 New Covid Cases, No Deaths In North Dakota
Bison Football Show: NDSU vs. Northern Iowa
Bison Football Show: NDSU vs. Northern Iowa - April 10, 2021
More Than 2 Million Minnesotans Have Received At Least One Dose Of A Covid-19 Vaccine