One person ejected from vehicle in rollover crash

(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is expected to be okay after being ejected from a vehicle.

It happened on Saturday night in Wildwood Park in Crookston. Witnesses told police that the vehicle was speeding on Myrtle Street when it left the road and entered Wildwood Park where it rolled over.

Officers found an unoccupied 1998 GMC Jimmy that had extensive damage. Several people were seen running from the area. It was later determined that the vehicle was occupied by three boys who were 16-17 years old and 18-year-old Pablo Salinas Jr.

