Former Fargo Police Chief to be nominated to lead customs and border agency

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) This story is courtesy of KOLD News 13 in Tucson, Arizona:

President Joe Biden will nominate Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus to lead Customs and Border Protection, according to a report in the New York Times on Monday, April 12. Magnus’ nomination is one of six announced for roles in the Department of Homeland Security, the report says. Read the Times article HERE.

Magnus has publicly criticized the immigration policies of former President Donald Trump.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero issued a statement in support of the nomination:

“I want to congratulate Chief Magnus for his nomination to serve as Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “During his time in Tucson and throughout his career, Chief Magnus has developed a national reputation for his sensible, inclusive approach to policing that has always centered around community building.

Chief Magnus has always understood the importance of distinguishing the role of local law enforcement from federal immigration enforcement and how critical this is to protecting community trust. He has gained valuable experience serving as Police Chief of a major city here in the Borderlands.

As an established immigrant-welcoming community and in response to SB-1070, Mayor & Council directed a series of amendments to TPD’s General Orders that protect victims and witnesses of crimes from arbitrary immigration status inquires, prohibit stops and detentions based on “suspicions” of unlawful status, and other actions aimed at protecting the rights of our immigrant communities. I am grateful for the Chief’s leadership in implementing these reforms, as well as other efforts including streamlining TPD’s U-visa process and the creation of a new refugee liaison program.

I wish the Chief the best of luck during his confirmation process and look forward to continue working with him for the time that he is in Tucson.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas also commented on the President’s nomination.

“I am excited that President Biden has nominated an extraordinary group of individuals for critical leadership positions in the Department of Homeland Security. They are highly regarded and accomplished professionals with deep experience in their respective fields. Together they will help advance the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to ensure the safety and security of the American people. I look forward to working with the Senate in support of their swift confirmation.”

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema – Chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Border Management—released the following statement on Magnus’ nomination:

“Chief Chris Magnus’s nomination to lead Customs and Border Protection represents a positive step toward ensuring the administration understands and addresses the needs of Arizona communities. Our state pays the price for the federal government’s failure to fix a broken immigration system. I’ll continue working to ensure the administration takes meaningful steps to support our border communities, secure the border, and treat all migrants and unaccompanied children fairly and humanely - and I look forward to talking with Chief Magnus soon about his nomination.”

KOLD News 13 has reached out to Magnus for comment.

