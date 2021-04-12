Fire breaks out again by old Mid-America Steel building downtown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire at/near the scene of a previous fire considered arson in downtown Fargo.

The call came in around 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 11 to 92 NP Ave., that’s where fire crews say they found a large shed on fire behind the old Mid-America Steel Building close to the Red River.

There’s no word yet from the Fargo Fire Department about the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.