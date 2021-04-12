Devils Lake man arrested after sexually abusing three young girls, court documents say

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Devils Lake man is behind bars after court documents say he sexually abused three young girls.

60-year-old Howard Studhorse is charged with six felony counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, and one misdemeanor count of Contributing to Deprivation of a Minor.

Court documents say Studhorse forced both a 12-year-old and 13-year-old girl to engage in several different sex acts with him. Documents say five of the incidents happened between March 22 and March 23 of this year.

Documents say in February or March of this year, Studhorse also ‘willfully encouraged, caused or contributed’ to three young girls to be exposed to and watch pornography.

Bail has been set for $250,000. Studhorse will be seen again in court on April 19.

