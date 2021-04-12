Advertisement

Detroit Lakes woman stars in film bringing awareness to drug addiction during pandemic

Beauty of Warmth
Beauty of Warmth(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) -During the early stages of the pandemic, opioid overdoses increased by nearly 40%, and according to the CDC, that number continues to climb.

Now a Detroit Lakes woman is using her creativity to fight back. She’s starring in a film that aims to bring awareness to drug addiction.

When Melissa Paakh set off to chase her dreams of becoming an actress in the big city, she never imagined something so meaningful would be right around the corner.

“When the project is bigger than yourself, it becomes really special,” Paakh says.

Paakh got a call from Director Tamir Khalil who set out to create a short film that dives into the realities of addiction--something that hits close to home.

“In about four months, I had three different friends pass away from an overdose,” Kahlil says. “I felt like I was in a place where everything was falling apart. Through that, I began to write.”

A story based on true events--”Beauty of Warmth” was born. What starts as a love story deepens to reveal the hardships of opioid abuse. A message Kahlil and Paakh say is too powerful not to share.

“My cousin passed away six years ago of opioid overdose,” Paakh says. “His mom made wristbands for everyone that said, action for positive change saves lives. That’s what making this film is to me.”

“It’s in our moms, it’s in our dads, it’s in our best friends, it’s in our bosses and our coworkers, it’s right next door,” Kahlil says. “We have to shed light on it. We have to realize people are suffering from such a disease they can’t help themselves with.”

“Beauty of Warmth” is slated to appear in several film festivals. The two are eagerly waiting. They hope to catch as many eyes as possible during this trying time, to let others know they aren’t alone.

“If they can’t see it through the lens of addiction, hopefully, they can see it through the lens of love,” Paakh says. “We can get swept off our feet by love, just like we can get swept off our feet by addiction.”

Beauty of Warmth Facebook

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Live Matter poster
‘White Lives Matter’ rally, counter-protest planned in downtown Fargo this weekend
One killed in motorcycle accident in Mandan
You’re vaccinated, but your kids aren’t: Do’s and dont’s
Cold water safety
Fargo man shares safety warning after his canoe capsized in the Red River
Metro Flood Diversion Authority on April 9, 2021.
$67 million bid awarded to Industrial Builders to raise I-29

Latest News

Valley News Live Covid
34 New Covid Cases, No Deaths In North Dakota
Bison Football Show: NDSU vs. Northern Iowa
Bison Football Show: NDSU vs. Northern Iowa - April 10, 2021
More Than 2 Million Minnesotans Have Received At Least One Dose Of A Covid-19 Vaccine
Special Olympics North Dakota held their annual Polar Plunge in Fargo.
Taking the plunge: Raising money for Special Olympics ND