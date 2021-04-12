Advertisement

64 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 64 new cases of COVID-19 is being reported by the North Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

One new death has been reported since Friday. 1,471 people have died in the state since the pandemic began. The daily positivity rate is at 5.78%. There are 1,075 total active cases in the state with 35 patients hospitalized.

You can view a full breakdown of the numbers by clicking here. You can also access the state’s vaccine locator by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Live Matter poster
‘White Lives Matter’ rally, counter-protest planned in downtown Fargo this weekend
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
A large group of counter-protestors marched in downtown Fargo.
OneFargo, BLM respond to ‘White Lives Matter’
Beauty of Warmth
Detroit Lakes woman stars in film bringing awareness to drug addiction during pandemic
Severe Weather
Preparing for spring severe weather season

Latest News

Upcoming vaccine clinic in Moorhead
1,994 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths reported in Minnesota
Studhorse mugshot
Devils Lake man arrested after sexually abusing three young girls, court documents say
One person ejected from vehicle in rollover crash