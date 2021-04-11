Advertisement

Taking the plunge: Raising money for Special Olympics ND

Special Olympics North Dakota held their annual Polar Plunge in Fargo.
Special Olympics North Dakota held their annual Polar Plunge in Fargo.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On a warm Saturday afternoon in Fargo, the Special Olympics North Dakota (SOND) held their annual Polar Plunge to raise support for their athletes. Over forty people participated in the chilly tradition.

“Having them here just means we’re back and we’re up and running again.” said SOND Dir. of Development Victor Meza.

From kids to adults, people in the community came together to raise money for the Special Olympics athletes in North Dakota. Close to $9,000 was raised in Fargo alone according to their website.

“It’s very heart warming to see their smile on their faces and it truly is, the things that happened last year where all these events last year were shut down due to COVID,” said Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting. “People weren’t able to get out and people weren’t able to see each other like that and part of groups like this and just seeing their faces today is very heart warming being able to see that.”

Contestants wore costumes and made splashes in front of the judges made up of local law enforcement in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The plunge was pushed back by two months and for SOND, they were glad to see it all come together.

“Having these events mean everything to us,” said Meza. “We do not assess fees to our athletes so everything we raise here pays for all of our events, all their lodging and food, their expenses to get from place to place. So just having these events just keeps our sports up and running.”

Their next event is on April 17 in Williston at the Spring Lake Park.

