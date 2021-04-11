Showers Move in Late... Transition to Snow

SUNDAY: Sunday, there will be a low pressure system passing to our south and may bring us a few showers late, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s for most. Clouds increase through the afternoon, and it becomes windy late.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS - MONDAY & TUESDAY: To start the week, we have raised a First Alert Weather Day for Monday as there will be a chance for more showers and snow, along with some gusty winds - as a low pressure system moves into MN and moisture wraps around it. This could bring some winter impacts to your commute times Monday. Temperatures look to only warm into the 30s and low 40s. Tuesday looks chilly as colder air is pulled in from the north under mainly cloudy skies and highs only in the 30s. Snow and mixed precipitation is expected to continue through Tuesday along with breezy conditions. Commute times could again be tricky. Because of these continued conditions, a First Alert Weather Day has also been raised for Tuesday. Precipitation is expected to slowly taper off for the second half of the day on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Things stay cool on Wednesday, with highs again warming only into the 40s. The chance exists for some isolated showers and flurries Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures only warm into the 40s again Thursday, with a better chance of showers on Friday with highs still in the 40s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: . Highs on Saturday are expected to warm to near 50 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. More clouds filter back in for Sunday with highs again near 50.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain turning to mixed showers and snow. Windy. Low: 33. High: 40.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow turning to mixed showers and rain. Breezy. Low: 25. High: 35.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of isolated snow showers early. Low: 27. High: 45.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of isolated showers. Low: 32. High: 48.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early. Low: 33. High: 50.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 34. High: 51.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30. High: 53.