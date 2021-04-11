Advertisement

More Than 2 Million Minnesotans Have Received At Least One Dose Of A Covid-19 Vaccine

By NACHAI TAYLOR
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Sunday more than 2 million residents have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

This comes five weeks after crossing the 1 million marker in back in March. Administering the first 1 million doses took nearly 12 weeks after the vaccine arrived in the state.

Minnesota also hit a another milestone, reporting more than 175,500 doses administered over the weekend.

The state reported its highest day of administering vaccines to date, with 89,214 doses on Saturday and 86,339 on Sunday.

As of Sunday, 2,050,888 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1,386,766 received both.

