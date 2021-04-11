Advertisement

34 New Covid Cases, No Deaths In North Dakota

Valley News Live Covid(KVLY)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 34 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,471 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 16 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 2.72 percent.

There are now 1,111 active cases in North Dakota, with 35 patients hospitalized.

