You’re vaccinated, but your kids aren’t: Do’s and dont’s

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Many people are probably a little eager to get back to what life was like pre-pandemic. Still, it’s going to be a while before kids can get the COVID-vaccine, and health officials are urging fully vaccinated parents to take precautions.

When it comes to the COVID-vaccine, health experts say it’s important to keep in mind, you’re only as protected as the least protected person.

“This places families in a precarious situation when parents are vaccinated, but kids aren’t,” Sanford Health’s Dr. Avish Nagpal says.

The CDC says most kids who get COVID have mild symptoms or none at all, but some do get sick. They can also spread it.

“Our case numbers are rising and a significant chunk of the population isn’t vaccinated yet, so I don’t think it would be fair to say that you can go back to normal things,” Dr. Nagpal says.

CDC guidelines say vaccinated people can get together inside without masks. They can also gather with unvaccinated people from a single household, as long as no one is at risk.

All outdoor activities are fine and health officials are giving domestic travel the green light.

“For a lot of this, you’re going to have to use your best judgment to make decisions,” Dr. Nagpal says.

Another factor health officials are wary about is that more variants are spreading in the country.

“Since many of the adults are vaccinated, we have seen an epidemically shift in the spread of the virus,” Dr. Nagpal says. “It’s affecting more young people and kids now. I think we need to be a little more careful with the kids.”

Health officials say the vaccine could be available to kids by the end of summer.

