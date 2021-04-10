Quiet conditions with Increasing Clouds Sunday

SUNDAY: Sunday, there will be a low pressure system passing to our south and may bring us a few showers late, with afternoon temperatures in the 50s for most. Clouds increase through the afternoon, and it becomes windy late.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS MONDAY & TUESDAY: To start the week, we have raised a First Alert Weather Day for Monday as there will be a chance for more showers and snow - mostly to the north as the low pressure system moves into MN. The gusty winds we’re expecting could bring some winter impacts to your commute times Monday. Temperatures look to only warm into the 40s. Tuesday looks chilly under mainly cloudy skies and highs only in the 40s with the chance of some mixed showers. A First Alert Weather Day has also been raised for Tuesday, as some wintry impacts are possible for the Tuesday morning commute. Windy conditions persist on Tuesday with highs only near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Things stay cool on Wednesday, with highs again warming only into the 40s. The chance exists for some isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures only warm into the 40s again Thursday, with a better chance of showers on Friday with highs still in the 40s.

SATURDAY: We hang on to the active pattern with showers again possible on Saturday. Highs are expected to warm to near 50 degrees.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers late. Low: 34. High: 58.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain turning to mixed showers and snow. Low: 33. High: 40.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow turning to mixed showers and rain. Low: 28. High: 38.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. Chance of isolated showers. Low: 27. High: 45.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of isolated showers. Low: 32. High: 48.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 33. High: 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Low: 34. High: 51.