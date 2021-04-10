One killed in motorcycle accident in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) -One man is dead and another is facing possible charges after a motorcycle accident in Mandan Friday night.

Around 7 p.m. troopers say a motorcycle driver was heading eastbound on Memorial Hwy when he was struck by the driver of a Ford Taurus attempting to turn onto 3rd St. SE.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. His name will be released once the family is notified.

The driver Ford Taurus was not hurt. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

