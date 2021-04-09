Advertisement

Watch Live at 9:30AM - Flood Diversion Announcement

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - U.S. Senator John Hoeven will be holding a press conference on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 9:30 am to 10:45 am within the Fargo City Commission Chambers.

CONFIRMED SPECIAL GUESTS

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, USCAE Colonel Karl Jansen, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson, West Fargo Commission President Bernie Dardis, Metro Flood Diversion Authority (MFDA) Executive Director Joel Paulsen, Cass County Commission Chairman Chad Peterson, Clay County Commissioner David Ebinger, and other distinguished guests.

