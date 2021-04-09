Advertisement

Scammers using West Fargo Police Department phone number

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department says scammers are using the department’s phone number to trick people into purchasing and sending gift card numbers.

In the scam, residents are contacted by phone and told they have warrants or owe money to the Drug Enforcement Administration as part of a drug investigation in other states. The suspect asks you to buy gift cards from area stores and then give the card numbers to the scammers over the phone.

The scammers are able to make the phone number they are calling from appear to be the West Fargo Police Department’s number, which is a practice called spoofing. One local has already been scammed $500.

The West Fargo Police Department will never ask anyone to buy gift cards to pay off warrants or any other items. If you are contacted with a request for payment from law enforcement, call (701) 433-5500 to speak with the police department to verify the request.

For more information on how to avoid scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission’s scam prevention website.

