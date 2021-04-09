Police warns of letter asking for donations

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Breckenridge Police Department got a report of residents getting letters asking for donations.

The letter states that the money is going to the National Law Enforcement Officers Fund. But the police say that while it is an actual entity, the police have not endorsed this campaign and didn’t know about it until someone brought it to their attention.

If you have questions about the letter, call the police.

