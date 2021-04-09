Advertisement

Police warns of letter asking for donations

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Breckenridge Police Department got a report of residents getting letters asking for donations.

The letter states that the money is going to the National Law Enforcement Officers Fund. But the police say that while it is an actual entity, the police have not endorsed this campaign and didn’t know about it until someone brought it to their attention.

If you have questions about the letter, call the police.

