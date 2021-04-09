Advertisement

NDSU holding vaccine clinic for students, faculty and staff

(KSFY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vaccine clinic will be held at North Dakota State University.

It’s scheduled for Wednesday, April 14th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. This clinic is only open to students, faculty, and staff.

To sign up for an appointment, you can follow these steps:

  • Go to apps.ndsu.edu/event-registration, and click on COVID-19 Vaccination
  • Find a time on the table that shows open reservations (the reserved count column will have a number less than 6)
  • Click the hyperlink of the “title” column. You’ll go to a page with a description of the appointment and time.
  • Click the “Register” link. You’ll be prompted to enter your NDSU credentials.
  • After your registration is complete, you will receive an email confirming your appointment. Please review, as this will be the only confirmation of your appointment you will receive.

