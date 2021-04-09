NDSU holding vaccine clinic for students, faculty and staff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vaccine clinic will be held at North Dakota State University.

It’s scheduled for Wednesday, April 14th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. This clinic is only open to students, faculty, and staff.

To sign up for an appointment, you can follow these steps:

Go to apps.ndsu.edu/event-registration , and click on COVID-19 Vaccination

Find a time on the table that shows open reservations (the reserved count column will have a number less than 6)

Click the hyperlink of the “title” column. You’ll go to a page with a description of the appointment and time.

Click the “Register” link. You’ll be prompted to enter your NDSU credentials.

After your registration is complete, you will receive an email confirming your appointment. Please review, as this will be the only confirmation of your appointment you will receive.

