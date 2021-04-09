Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office asking public’s help finding stolen vehicle

NEAR BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a stolen vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Friday that the theft occurred southeast of Bemidji within the past couple of days.

The vehicle is a 2006 Chevrolet C4500 with Minnesota license plates that says, “YBM0403.” The picture provided isn’t of the actual vehicle, but it looks very similar to it.

If you see it, call the police.

