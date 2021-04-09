“Freezin for a Reason,” for the Polar Plunge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Special Olympics North Dakota is having people “Freezin’ for a Reason” at the Polar Plunge this weekend.

This year, 40 plungers will make the big dive in support of Special Olympics North Dakota.

The Polar Plunge event was cancelled back in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers postponed the event three times for what they said would have been their greatest year yet.

Community participation is encouraged, and plungers can still participate as an individual or as a team of friends, co-workers or classmates. Everyone plunging must raise a minimum of $75.00 to “take the plunge” into the icy waters.

Plungers may also be able to compete for prizes for:

· Best costume

· The best legs

· Youngest plunger

· Oldest plunger

· Most money raised by a team

· Most money raised by an individual

The President and CEO has a special message for what first time plungers should expect.

“I came out of the water and I couldn’t scream because it was so cold,” said Kathy Meagher, President, CEO, Special Olympics. “It sucked the wind out of me. That is the bad side of it. The fantastic side is within 30 minutes to an hour afterwards, the adrenaline and the greatness that the body feels is, it makes you want to do it again.”

This year’s event is Saturday, April 10th, at the Delta by Marriott hotel parking lot, 1635 42nd St. S., Fargo. Registration starts at 12:00 p.m. The plunge begins at 12:30 p.m.

To get involved, for more information or to register, visit www.specialolympicsnd.org or call (701)746-0331. People may register the day of, as well. Volunteer opportunities also are available.

