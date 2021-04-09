Flushable wipes clogging up Valley City sewer systems

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Public Works employees in Valley City are asking people to think before they flush, saying every week the water and sewer crews have to clean debris out of their lift station.

Just because it says “flushable” on the package, doesn’t mean you should flush it. City officials posted a photo on Facebook of Public Works crews pulling debris out of the trash rack at the master lift station. They say the picture shows just 20% of what is caught every week.

While most of the items clogging the sewer systems are flushable wipes, they also report finding pop cans, bottles, trash, grocery bags and even sheets.

The preventative maintenance helps keep the debris out of the pumps and prolongs the life of the motors, impellers, and other critical equipment that keeps the sewer system functioning properly.

“Imagine if everyone stopped flushing those “flushable wipes” and other things that shouldn’t be flushed, how much longer the motors would last ultimately saving EVERYONE money in the end,” the city posted.

Public Works officials say the issue isn’t just a city one, it could also clog up the pipes right outside of your own home.

You know how the package says "Flushable"? Well they may be flushable but then they clog the sewer systems. (even in the... Posted by City of Valley City - Government on Thursday, April 8, 2021

