DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health is accepting walk-ins at its upcoming vaccine clinic on Saturday.

It’ll be held at the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes facility at the North Campus building, located at 114 E Frazee Street. You can go in to get a shot from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

