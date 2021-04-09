Advertisement

Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt,...
Egyptian excavation workers dig for antiquities in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor, Egypt, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015. It was reported on April 9, 2021, that Egyptian archeologists unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city near Luxor, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.(Amr Nabil | AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old lost city south of Cairo, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times.

Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass says that an Egyptian mission discovered the mortuary city, called the ‘Lost Golden City,’ in the southern province of Luxor.

It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

He said on Thursday that the city was built on the western bank of the Nile River and was once the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the pharaonic empire.

Last year, archeologists started excavating in the area, searching for the mortuary temple of King Tutankhamun.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minneapolis police say that between the attacks, the suspect removed his hoodie to reveal a...
Police searching for suspect after MN stabbing spree
Dilworth to consider limit on pets per household
WOMAN SCAMMED OUT OF NEARLY $7,000
Scammers Steal Nearly $7,000 From Detroit Lakes Woman
Barnesville, MN Police badge
Barnesville police warn of people walking off with coolers for school lunches
vnl logo
Symptoms from COVID-vaccine vary; FM health care officials react

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth has had Prince Philip at her side for seven decades.
Prince Philip dead at age 99
The Union flag hangs at half staff as members of staff attach an announcement, regarding the...
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
LIVE: Chauvin trial
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
Biden assigns study on delicate issue of Supreme Court
Are you ready to jump into freezing water to raise money for a great cause this weekend? We are...
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics