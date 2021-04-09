Advertisement

Airlines ground 737 Max planes after Boeing reports possible electrical issue

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the...
The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.(FAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Boeing is telling some airlines to stop flying its 737 Max aircrafts after finding a new issue with them.

The airplane manufacturer says there is a possible electrical problem with some of the aircrafts and they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address it.

Southwest Airlines says it has pulled 30 planes from service because of the issue. American Airlines has grounded 17 planes.

This is just the latest problem for Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

They were grounded for nearly two years following a pair of crashes that killed more than 350 people.

The FAA lifted the order last November after Boeing fixed the flight’s control system.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minneapolis police say that between the attacks, the suspect removed his hoodie to reveal a...
Police searching for suspect after MN stabbing spree
Dilworth to consider limit on pets per household
WOMAN SCAMMED OUT OF NEARLY $7,000
Scammers Steal Nearly $7,000 From Detroit Lakes Woman
vnl logo
Symptoms from COVID-vaccine vary; FM health care officials react
Barnesville, MN Police badge
Barnesville police warn of people walking off with coolers for school lunches

Latest News

Amazon has more than 950,000 workers in the United States.
Amazon union organizers deflated as vote tilts against them
Phone Scam
Scammers using West Fargo Police Department phone number
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Chauvin trial resumes; lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs, expert says
Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves addresses the 67th session...
Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean island of St. Vincent
NDT - Working Out While Pregnant - April 9
NDT - Working Out While Pregnant - April 9