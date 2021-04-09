Advertisement

125 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 125 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths reported in the state.

In total, 1,470 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 29 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.64 percent.

There are now 1,183 active cases in North Dakota, with 37 patients hospitalized.

