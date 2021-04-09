Advertisement

11 arrested while protesting outside Enbridge Energy in Bemidji

Enbridge's logo
Enbridge's logo(WLUC)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 11 people were arrested while protesting the Line 3 pipeline outside Enbridge Energy in Bemidji, M.N.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to a call of several people chained to a fence at 7:00 a.m. at 1129 Industrial Park Drive S.E.

Police say the property owner, Enbridge Energy, asked them to remove the protesters from the property.

Officers gave dispersal orders for nearly 40 minutes. After that time, 11 people remained locked to the gates and to each other. Bemidji Police Officers placed them under arrest.

Once the locking devices were removed, the protesters were transported to the Beltrami County Jail.

The following individuals were arrested for violations of Minnesota law, including trespassing on private property and obstructing the legal process:

  • Lisa Blanton, age 50 of East Alton, Illinois
  • Khalea Edwards, age 23 of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Alexander Cohen, age 25 of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Adam Marquardt, age 21 of Evanston, Illinois
  • Carly Benusa, age 21 of Moorhead, Minnesota
  • Ishmaiah Moore, age 20 of Hazelwood, Missouri
  • Leah Stillman, age 20 of Minnetonka, Minnesota
  • Jessica Fetting, age 22 of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
  • Danijela Bule, age 29 of St Louis, Missouri
  • Emily Ehley, age 29 of Alton, Illinois

One woman, estimated to be approximately 25 years old, refused to identify herself to officers, and remains unknown to Corrections staff at the Beltrami County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minneapolis police say that between the attacks, the suspect removed his hoodie to reveal a...
Police searching for suspect after MN stabbing spree
Dilworth to consider limit on pets per household
WOMAN SCAMMED OUT OF NEARLY $7,000
Scammers Steal Nearly $7,000 From Detroit Lakes Woman
Barnesville, MN Police badge
Barnesville police warn of people walking off with coolers for school lunches
vnl logo
Symptoms from COVID-vaccine vary; FM health care officials react

Latest News

White Live Matter poster
‘White Lives Matter’ rally, counter-protest planned in downtown Fargo this weekend
Dr. Mayor Tim Mahoney
Flood diversion means opportunity for F-M community
Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Burgum promotes flood diversion bonding bill
4PM News April 9 - Part 4
4PM News April 9 - Part 4