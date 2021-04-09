11 arrested while protesting outside Enbridge Energy in Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 11 people were arrested while protesting the Line 3 pipeline outside Enbridge Energy in Bemidji, M.N.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to a call of several people chained to a fence at 7:00 a.m. at 1129 Industrial Park Drive S.E.

Police say the property owner, Enbridge Energy, asked them to remove the protesters from the property.

Officers gave dispersal orders for nearly 40 minutes. After that time, 11 people remained locked to the gates and to each other. Bemidji Police Officers placed them under arrest.

Once the locking devices were removed, the protesters were transported to the Beltrami County Jail.

The following individuals were arrested for violations of Minnesota law, including trespassing on private property and obstructing the legal process:

Lisa Blanton, age 50 of East Alton, Illinois

Khalea Edwards, age 23 of St. Louis, Missouri

Alexander Cohen, age 25 of St. Louis, Missouri

Adam Marquardt, age 21 of Evanston, Illinois

Carly Benusa, age 21 of Moorhead, Minnesota

Ishmaiah Moore, age 20 of Hazelwood, Missouri

Leah Stillman, age 20 of Minnetonka, Minnesota

Jessica Fetting, age 22 of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Danijela Bule, age 29 of St Louis, Missouri

Emily Ehley, age 29 of Alton, Illinois

One woman, estimated to be approximately 25 years old, refused to identify herself to officers, and remains unknown to Corrections staff at the Beltrami County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.