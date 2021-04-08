Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get COVID-19 vaccine at Fargo VA

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans, spouses of veterans, and caregivers of veterans.

The following groups are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations provided by VA:

All categories of Veterans regardless of character of discharge – Anyone who served in the U.S. military is eligible to be vaccinated through VA.

Spouses of a Veteran – For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, the VA defines a spouse to include marriage, same-sex, and common-law marriages. This includes a widow or widower of a veteran. If you characterize your relationship as spousal, you can receive the vaccine.

Caregivers of a Veteran – For COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, the VA defines a caregiver as a family member or friend who provides care to the veteran. Caregivers may help the veteran with personal needs like feeding, bathing, or dressing. They may also help the veteran with tasks like shopping or transportation.

Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits.

Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from VA should call the Fargo VA at 800-410-9723 or (701) 239-3700, select option 2, then select option 1 primary care scheduling, to inquire about vaccine appointment locations and options.

Hours of operation for the phone line are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments and walk-ins are available Monday through Friday at the Fargo VA Medical Center.

The Fargo VA also continues to hold periodic COVID-19 vaccine clinics in communities across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.