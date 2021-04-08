Advertisement

Verizon recalls mobile hotspots sold to schools, in stores

Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two...
Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon is recalling 2.5 million mobile hotspots after some reports of overheating and two reports of minor burns.

The 4G hotspots were used by schools and sold by stores. They are called Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots and were imported by Franklin Wireless in San Diego.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that the lithium ion battery in the hotspots can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Out of the 2.5 million units, there have been 15 reports of devices overheating, including six reports of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two reports of minor burn injuries.

The units were sold by Verizon stores in the U.S., other stores and school districts between April 2017 and March 2021. They were sold for $50 to $150.

Users can contact Verizon for a refund or replacement. Parents whose children received the recalled Ellipsis Jetpack from their schools should contact their school for instructions on how to receive a replacement.

Verizon said that of 2.5 million devices being recalled, just over 1 million are currently in use. Of those, several hundred thousand were purchased and are being used by schools.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
Anti-mask mandate bill passes through the Senate
Kelly Glatt, 39, of Mandan, ND.
ND man sentenced for bank fraud and stealing livestock
Photos of elk poached near Keene, ND.
Reward increased for information about ND elk poaching
Man seriously injured in early morning crash near Thompson, N.D.
vnl logo
Symptoms from COVID-vaccine vary; FM health care officials react

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Several injured in Texas cabinet plant shooting
WOMAN SCAMMED OUT OF NEARLY $7,000
Scammers Steal Nearly $7,000 From Detroit Lakes Woman
SWAT conducting routine training
Anne Beatts arrives at the premiere of "Live from New York!" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2015....
Anne Beatts, groundbreaking comedy writer, dead at 74