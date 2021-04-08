Advertisement

Symptoms from COVID-vaccine vary; FM health care officials react

By Aaron Walling
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are finding out different reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Ranging from slight aches to severe headaches and fevers, the symptoms of the vaccine varies.

However, health care officials in the Fargo-Moorhead area say that experiencing these symptoms is a good sign for your immune system.

“It’s kind of a good thing because that tells you that your body is reacting to the vaccine which means that it’s mounting an immune response.” said Sanford Dr. Avish Nagpal.

We reached out to our viewers to ask what they experienced after getting the second dose of the vaccine. Some of the responses stated they haven’t had any, while others had to use pain medicine like Tylenol to treat the symptoms.

“Make sure you stay hydrated and get enough rest, if they get a high fever, you can certainly take Tylenol or Motrin to treat those symptoms.” said Essentia Health Dr. Richard Vetter.

As of April 7, Cass County leads the state of North Dakota with over 111,000 doses administered. In Clay County in Minnesota, close to 17,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Overall, I have to say that our clinics are going very well, we have utilized volunteers. We have had student nurses that have been helping vaccinate in that, so overall I think they’ve been going fantastic.” said Clay County public health nurse, Cheryl Sapp.

“Really, it has taken not just an entire village but an entire global enterprise to get where we are today.” said Dr. Nagpal.

There are thousands of options to receive a vaccine in North Dakota and Minnesota. Fargo is offering another walk-in vaccine clinic tomorrow. To compare them all use our VNL vaccine tracker.

