Scoop N Dough is coming to south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scoop N Dough is set to open in south Fargo in June of 2021.

Owner Josh Ulrich says the store will go into the new strip mall located by The Tavern Grill off of 32nd Ave. S. Ulrich says the new store will have more flavors of ice cream and cookie dough than the store located in downtown Fargo, as well as some light food options.

“We are very excited to be able to serve the south Fargo community. We are a small, family owned business and expanding to south Fargo is only possible because of our amazing customers and community,” Ulrich said.

